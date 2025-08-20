Bangladeshi man held in Nagpur for procuring Indian passports with fake documents

Nagpur: Gittikhadan Police in Nagpur arrested a 41-year-old Bangladeshi national for allegedly obtaining Indian passports using forged documents in an attempt to secure Indian citizenship.

The accused has been identified as Joyson Chaudhary alias Sunil Chaudhary Barua, a resident of New Bagadganj, Lakadganj, originally hailing from Jayasthapura, Balkhali in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The case came to light after Sandeep Munnar Yadav (35), an Assistant at the Divisional Passport Office, Seminary Hills, lodged a complaint. According to police, Joyson first entered India in 2011 on a Bangladeshi passport. After returning to Bangladesh, he re-entered India in 2014 and has since been living at a religious place in Bagadganj in the city, where he was also working.

Police sources said Joyson was unwilling to return to Bangladesh and, with the help of a broker, procured forged documents to project himself as an Indian national. On August 18 around 4 pm, Joyson visited the Passport Office and approached Yadav. Shockingly, he admitted his Bangladeshi origin, disclosed that he had been staying in Nagpur since 2014, and produced two Indian passports he had obtained using fake papers.

Taken aback, Yadav immediately alerted senior officials, who cancelled both passports and directed him to approach the police. Following the complaint, Gittikhadan Police booked Joyson under sections related to cheating and the Passport Act.

Investigators are now probing the network that facilitated the fake documents and are trying to identify others involved in the racket.