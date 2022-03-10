Bail granted to Panju Totwani in suicide case

Nagpur: Bail was granted to Panju Totwani in suicide case of broker Pradeep Marwade, by Honourable District & Sessions Judge-1, Nagpur, Salman Azmi on Thursday.

It is alleged by complainant- wife of deceased that since deceased was not paid amount of Rs. 12.50 Lacs by accused panju Totwani towards his commission, therefore he had committed suicide, which suicide note is found by the complainant in school bag of her younger daughter.

Therefore this crime is registered on these allegations of complainant against Panju Totwani for the offences punishable under section 306 of IPC.

Adv. Uday Dable, Adv. Kamal Satuja n Adv. Kailash Dodani appearing for Panju Totwani had pointed out to t court tht this accused is falsely implicated in t present crime. Alleged transaction complained of is around 10years ago. Alleged suicide note is found 2 days after suicide. There is no instigation or Abatement from the side of this accused to deceased to commit suicide.

Adv. Dable, Adv. Satuja n Adv. Dodani had further pointed out to the Honourable court that allegations against this accused does not make out the ingredients of offence levied. FIR shows 4 months earlier also deceased attempted suicide.

Further now Nothing is to be seized or recovered from this accused. He has co-operated in investigation n he is ready to co-operate further, therefore his further detention is not required. Therefore they prayed to grant him bail.

App Abhay Jikar appearing for prosecution opposed the bail application of this accused by saying that offence is serious in nature , investigation is in progress n if this accused is released on bail he will tamper with the prosecution witnesses n will create obstruction in investigation. Therefore he prayed for rejection of his bail application.

After hearing Arguments of both sides, Honourable DJ-1 & ASJ Shri Salman Azmi Saheb granted bail to this accused n directed him to co-operate in investigation n to attend I.O. as n when required.

Adv. Uday Dable, Adv. Kamal Satuja n Adv. Kailash Dodani appeared for accused- Panju Totwani.