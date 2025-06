Baidyanath Badminton: Shashank, Sanvi win titles

Advertisement



Nagpur: Shashank Rajesh Kulal in men’s section and Sanvi Shailendra Ghate in women’s category emerged champions as it was curtains on Baidyanath Yonex-Sunrise Nagpur District Badminton Championship which concluded at RTMNU’s Subhedar Hall in Ravi Nagar, Nagpur, the other day.

In the men’s final, Kulal, defeatead Priyanshu Pramod Dubey 21-17, 26-24 while in women’s summit clash, Sanvi quelled the challenge from Shreeja Shashank Wankhede 11- 21, 21-13, 21-17. The prizes were distributed by Sachin Dixit, Promotion, YonexSunrise, Kundatai Vijaykar, President, NDBA, Mangesh Kashikar, Secretary, NDBA, Anant Apte, Madhavi Kashikar Hedaoo, Gurdeep Singh Arora, Neha Gosavi, Aditya Galande and Gaurav Narnaware.

Results:

BS U-9 SF: Niyukt Mogare (1) bt Ram Gajbe 21-6, 21-9; Vihan Bhise bt Ayaan Tamhan 21-11, 21-6. Final: Vihan Bhise bt Niyukt Mogare (1) 21- 13, 18-21, 21-14.

GS U-9 RR1: Sharvi Gupta bt Ekansha Tarone 15-11, 16-18, 15- 6; Ananya Manglekar bt Advika Dambhare 15-11, 15-12.

BS U11 SF: Pradyumna Meshram bt Virat Polakhare 21-15, 21-15; Kartik Naidu bt Riyansh Lanjewar 21-14, 21-11. Final: Kartik Naidubt Pradyumna Meshram 21-18,21-14.

GS U-11 SF: Akshita Dorshatwar bt Ira Rokade (1) 21-16, 21-15; Ananya Malhotra bt Sharwari Pusadkar 18-21, 21-17,21-14.

Final: Akshita Dorshatwar bt Ananya Malhotra 16-21, 21-12,21-6. BS U-13 SF: Avnish Khiratkar (1) bt Swanand Gotmare 21-12, 17-21, 21-16; Ojas Landge bt Himank Hajare21-11, 21-13.

Final: Avnish Khiratkar (1) bt Ojas Landge21-14, 21-18.

