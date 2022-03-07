Bad news for homebuyers in Nagpur : Buying a house to get more expensive

The Metro cess waived off by the Maharashtra government is being reimplemented from April 1, 2022.

Nagpur: In what comes as a piece of not-so-good news for homebuyers in Maharashtra, getting your own house could burn a bigger hole in your pockets in cities such as Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Nagpur.

This is precisely because the Metro cess, which was waived off by the state government for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will now be re-implemented from April 1, 2022.

It may be recalled that the Maharashtra government had imposed 1% stamp duty in the name of metro cess in all those cities where the Metro work is going on since 2017. It was, however, waived off for two years from April 1, 2020.

