Babus in deep slumber: Traffic chaos at Ajni Bridge continues to hound commuters!!

Nagpur: It could be called ‘Height of pathetic attitude’ and nothing else. Despite a deluge of complaints and damning reports in the media, the authorities concerned refuse to wake from their deep slumber. The chaotic situation at Ajni Bridge continues to torment the commuters and traffic jams has become a routine affair in the absence of corrective measures. The traffic mess assumes a monstrous dimension during office hours. But the babus have dangled “Not to disturb” boards at the doors of their AC chambers.

Traffic from all directions — Chuna Bhatti, Jail Road, Ajni Railway Station, other side of the Bridge — meet at this junction as six roads crisscross here in a haphazard manner. Come from any direction, be it from Eastern end or the Western side, one will just get lost in the traffic that swells during office hours. Most of the time, even during night hours, chaos rules the roost on the Ajni Bridge.

Such is the situation that one has a new experience daily while commuting on the shaky bridge. The ride on the bridge sends shivers down the spine and one emerges victorious after crossing the bridge safely. The bridge is due for demolition and reconstruction for many years. As a precautionary measure, authorities concerned have put up vertical barricades to block entry of heavy vehicles on the bridge. But the half-hearted job has resulted in slow movement of traffic due to which the static load on the weak bridge increases for a longer duration. It troubles the commuters daily as the traffic moves on at snail’s pace.

The bridge helps commuters from South, East and Central Nagpur reach West Nagpur. This is the only major facility for citizens of East, Central and South Nagpur areas to get connected with West Nagpur. This bridge has already surpassed its lifespan of 100 years. The iron bars installed on both sides of the bridge surely prevent entry to heavy vehicles, but commuters get stuck in the traffic at both the ends of the bridge.

Solution: The authorities concerned need to wake up from their deep slumber and initiate corrective measures not only save the commuters from torture but also to save the 100-year old bridge from crumbling down.