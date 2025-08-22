Azaadi Ki Thaali – Purpose, Plated with Pride” Raises ₹1.4 Lakh for Education at Co.So, Nagpur

Nagpur, – Independence Day celebrations in Nagpur took on a special meaning this year as Co.So – Cocktails & Socials, in collaboration with Nagpur Round Table 83 (NRT 83), hosted “Azaadi Ki Thaali – Purpose, Plated with Pride”, an inspiring pay-what-you-wish brunch served on traditional banana leaves.

The unique initiative surpassed expectations, raising ₹1.4 lakh, with every rupee directed to Round Table India’s Freedom Through Education program, which works to improve educational infrastructure for underprivileged children.

Guests were welcomed into a patriotic ambiance, complete with soulful music, vibrant tricolour décor, and a menu that celebrated India’s culinary diversity. With no fixed bill, diners contributed from the heart—transforming the brunch into both a cultural celebration and a movement of generosity.

“No bill. Just heart. Every bite fuels change,” read Co.So’s message on social media, which quickly resonated across the city.

Event Highlights

Funds Raised: ₹1.4 lakh for Round Table India’s education projects

Concept: Pay-What-You-Wish brunch on banana leaves, invoking heritage and unity

Venue: Co.So – Cocktails & Socials, offering rooftop and indoor experiences

Spirit: Inclusive, uplifting, and deeply rooted in the essence of Azaadi

Volunteers from NRT 83 played a crucial role in the event’s success, engaging with guests and sharing the vision of Round Table’s school-building initiative. Tablers present included Prateek Minocha, Dhruv Sharma, Nishchay Sinha, Jasmohan Singh, Founder Tabler Rajender Singh, Meher Khurrana, Shishank Agarwal, Rohit Kamnani, Shivagya Arora, Rahul Poddar, Manish Goyal, Abhay Agarwal, and Eshan Agarwal.

About NRT 83 & Freedom Through Education

Nagpur Round Table 83 is a chapter of Round Table India, a service organization dedicated to community development. Through its flagship Freedom Through Education program, Round Table India has built 8,665 classrooms across 3,616 projects, positively impacting the lives of more than 9.5 million children nationwide.