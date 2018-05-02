Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Mar 25th, 2020
    Ayodhya: Ram Lalla idol shifted to temporary structure

    The Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya was shifted to a temporary new location on early Wednesday morning in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, clearing the site to allow construction of a Ram temple.

    The idol of Ram Lalla was placed on a 9.5-kg silver throne in the new structure where the idol would remain till the construction of the Ram temple is completed on the site, allotted for it by the Supreme Court in a landmark verdict in November. After the idol was placed, the chief minister offered special prayers in the presence of Ram Mandir Trust Secretary Champat Rai. Adityanath in his personal capacity also donated Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple.

    The local administration did not allow people to gather on the occasion as a lockdown has been imposed across the country to check the spread of the coronavirus. A few senior leaders of RSS and VHP were present on the occasion.

    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    ‘कोरोना’ला हरविण्याच्या संकल्पाची गुढी अजित पवारांनी उभारली
    संचार बंदित विनाकारण बाहेर पडणायांवर कठोर कारवाई करणार :जिल्हाधिकारी दीपक सिंगला
    केवल ताली बजाने से काम नहीं होगा, मेडिकल पेशेवरों के लिए सुरक्षित माहौल हो: आईएमए प्रमुख
    काग़ज़ बिननेवाले और मुसाफ़िरों की आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी ने की मदद
    Maharashtra tally 112, five more test positive
    Lockdown: Here are MHA guidelines- THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC
    Uddhav: Stay home, listen to your ‘home’ minister
    Viral audio clip with claim of 50 patients in Nagpur is FAKE : Administration
    केवल ताली बजाने से काम नहीं होगा, मेडिकल पेशेवरों के लिए सुरक्षित माहौल हो: आईएमए प्रमुख
    काग़ज़ बिननेवाले और मुसाफ़िरों की आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी ने की मदद
    वक्त है मानवता दिखाने का, मदद के लिए आगे आने का
    महाराष्ट्रामध्ये रेशन आणि खाण्यापिण्याच्या सामानांची दुकाने व मेडिकल उघडी राहतील;जनतेने घाबरून जाऊ नये- नवाब मलिक
    ‘Essential commodities’ shops will remain open’: Guardian minister Nitin Raut
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No case since one week
    Viral audio clip with claim of 50 patients in Nagpur is FAKE : Administration
    घबराएं नहीं, जानें 21 दिनों के लॉकडाउन में क्या खुलेगा, क्या बंद रहेगा
    राज्यात 21 दिवसांच्या ‘लॉक डाऊन’च्या काळात जीवनावश्यक सेवा सुरळीत सुरू राहणार
    Lockdown: मनपा आयुक्त का नागरिकों से घरों में रहने का आवाहन
