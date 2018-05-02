Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Oct 16th, 2019
Ayodhya judges to sit in chambers on Oct 17 Thursday

New Delhi: A day after concluding the marathon hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, the members of the five-Judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will sit ‘in chambers” on Thursday.

A notice in this regard has been issued by the Supreme Court saying that Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and four other judges will sit in chambers, where parties involved are not allowed.

‘Take notice that on Thursday the October 17, the Chief Justice, Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer will sit in chambers,’ the notice said.

The top court Wednesday concluded the hearing in the Ayodhya case and reserved the judgement.

The bench heard for 40 days the arguments of the Hindu and the Muslim parties.

It granted three days to contesting parties to file written notes on ‘moulding of relief’ or narrowing down the issues on which the court is required to adjudicate.

