Awareness drives, cops interactions, music shows mark first day Nagpur Police’s special I-day exhibition

Nagpur: Nagpurians along with cops were seen in sync during various programmes organised by Nagpur Police to mark ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at Police Bhavan from August 11 to 14.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar did the formal inauguration of the event. All the special officers and zonal DCPs were prominently present on this occasion.

On the first day, the Quick Response Team showcased its capability. Apart from this, their equipment and weapons were also put on display for citizens. This was followed by Cyber Awareness Sessions. ‘Police Didi’, ‘Police Kaka’ and Damini Pathak also guided the people on this occasion.

The event also observed an eye check-up camp for policemen, auto and truck drivers. The police building was decorated with lighting and a laser show enthralled citizens in the evening.

Notably, a special grievance redressal camp will be organised on August 12 at CP office in Civil Lines. Stalls of all police stations will be set up at the venue and citizens will be able to lodge their complaints under supervision of senior police officials.

On Friday, a painting and dance competition will be held. Those possessing licensed weapons will be given instructions by the police. On Saturday, plays will be staged to create awareness about crime against women, cyber crime and drug abuse. About 2,000 police personnel will participate in a 10 km marathon on Sunday. The police’s pipe band will perform in the evening.

