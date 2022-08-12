Avengers Club and Padmavati Club have a winning start Grand opening of zhopadpatti football tournament

Nagpur: Presented by UCN news and GHRaisoni and organized by (SLUMSOCCER) krika vikas sanstha of Godhani Gram Panchayat School in West North Division. Avengers Club (Mankapur) team secured their spot for the semi-final match by defeating Legend Sport Club (Ganapati Nagar Godhani) by 2-0 goals in the ongoing zhopadpatti Football Tournament on the ground.

Advertisement

Ravi Rock, Rohan Gigole scored goals for the winning team In the second match — Padmavati Club team took on the kala – khata (koradi) team.

Advertisement

Defeated 2-0 (West North) to book their spot for the second semi-final match.

Advertisement

Ishant Jadhav, Utkarsh Bansal scored goals for the winning team.

In another match

(1) Padmavati Club team defeated Fagoji Nagar team by 2-1 goals.

(3) Legend Sport Club (Ganapati Nagar Godhani) team defeated Ravidas Nagar (Godhani) team by 5-4 goals.

4) Avengers Club (Mankapur) team defeated Baba Budhoji Nagar (Teka-Naka) team by 3-2 goals.

5) Shiv Nagar team defeated Samante Nagar (dry nose) team by 1 – 0 goal.

6) Kala Khatta (Dry) team defeated Bhim Nagar (Godhani) team by 2 – 1 goals.

The pioneer of slum soccer Prof. The match was started by Vijay Barse.

refree role played by Pankaj Mahajan, Anas, Vikas Meshram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement