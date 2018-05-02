Avinash Gawande takes charge as Medical Superintendent of GMCH

Nagpur: Dr Avinash Gawande, Associate professor at the Department of Community Medicine and renowned pediatrician, assumed office as the medical superintendent of the Government Medical College and Hospital, here. His enriched experience is expected to be helpful to the hospital and patients, informed sources.

Nagpur Medial College and Hospital is considered as the second largest hospital in Asia. Not just from Vidarbha, but hundreds of patients from Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Telangana and other states also come here for treatment. The superintendent has to bear administrative responsibility along with patient care. Several senior officials refrain from taking charge of this responsibility even though the tenure is of one year. The earlier superintendent Dr Rajesh Gosavi was on this post from the year 2017. He had expressed his desire to relieve him of this responsibility after he was appointed as the head of the Department of Medicine. Dean Dr Sajal Mitra announced Dr Gawande’s appointment on November 7 after which he took over his charge.

Dr Gawande has borne several responsibilities successfully at the Government Medial College earlier too. He has looked after the arhives department, social service superintendent office, urban health training entre and rural health training centre at Savner. He brought about several positive changes in all the departments he worked. His selection was done by Dr Mitra, based on his successful stint in these departments.

Dr Gawande said, the number of patients is increasing at Government Medical College and Hospital day by day. Attention will be given to quick and proper service to these patients. Similarly, planning to bring about more speed in the hospital administration will be done. At the same time, cleanliness will not be compromised, Dr Gawande stressed.