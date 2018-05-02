Auto-rickshaw driver who fled with Rs 2.69 lakh booty nabbed in Ganeshpeth

Nagpur: Ganeshpeth police have on Monday succeeded in nabbing an auto-rickahaw driver, who had fled with a passenger’s bag containing some documents and gold ornaments worth Rs 2,59,500. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Sakir alias Baddiwale Baba Mohammad Abdul Majid (50), a resident of Plot No 137, Sant Gajanan Nagar, Bahadura, Umrer Road. Cops recovered the stolen gold ornaments from his possession.

Cops also seized his autorickshaw (MH-49/AR-1531) worth Rs 1.50 lakh. Jahid Ali Jafar Ali (30), a resident Khau Galli, Indira Gandhi Adarsh Nagar, and his family had gone out of Nagpur.

Around 8.10 am on Saturday, they returned to the city. They boarded an autorickshaw in Ganeshpeth area. Jahid Ali had kept three bags in the autorickshaw.

After reaching home, he took out two bags. Before he could take out the third bag containing clothes and gold ornaments worth Rs 2,59,500 from the vehicle, the autorickshaw driver sped away. Following Jahid Ali’s complaint, Ganeshpeth Police had registered a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code.

Cops checked the CCTV footage and enquired about the accused on the basis of the registration number of the vehicle with autorickshaw drivers. They told police that accused Mohammad Sakir alias Baddiwale Baba was residing at Bahadura.

A team of Ganeshpeth Police then trapped him near his house. The arrest was made by Senior PI Sunil Gangurde and his team under the supervisionofDCP(ZoneV)HarsshPoddar,DCP(Zone III) Rahul Maknikar and ACP Rajratna Bansod.