Nagpur: Auto driver bludgeoned to death in Sitabuldi

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, an auto driver was found murdered near Hotel Gujarat in Hanuman Gali under Sitabuldi Police Station here, on Friday morning. The victim, a 55-year-old man, was bludgeoned to death, causing widespread concern among locals.

According to the Sitabuldi Police Inspector, Atul Sabnis, the incident was reported to the authorities at around 11 am, and a case has been registered. The police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrator(s) responsible for the heinous crime, he said.

The victim’s identity has not been released to the public, and the motive for the murder remains unknown at this time.

The brutal killing has sent shockwaves across the area, with residents expressing concern over the safety. The incident has also sparked discussions around the need for better security measures to be put in place to protect vulnerable members of society.

The Second Capital of the State has witnessed alarming rise in body offences and rape incidents in the recent times, raising questions on the ability of Nagpur Police.

