    Published On : Wed, Mar 11th, 2020
    Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    “AtmaSparsh” celebrated Holi at “Aantarbharti Ashram”

    Holi festival is celebrated in every state of India. It is the festival of colors, happiness, sweets and celebration.

    There are various aspects of Holi which makes it so significant for our lives. We usually celebrated Holi with families, relatives, friends and colony residents but celebrating it with Labour’s children is a great experience. Because the highest number of contributors of India’s development is The Labour, and both husband and wife have to work because of inflation.

    With the same thought of goodness to make children’s happy “Atmasparsh Charitable Trust” played Holi with Labour’s children at Antarbharti Ashram and gifted them “Pichkari, Sweets, Diapers, Milk Powder and Milk bottle, and spend a whole day with them.

    President of Atmasparsh Dr. Abiruchi Palsapure, Vice President Sunanda Dafale, Secretary Subhash Dafale, Vaibhav Bopinwar, Nikita Chawre, Minal Deshmukh while Principal Prabha Surpaithankar supports well.

    Dr. Abhiruchi specially given vote of thanks to founder Smita Hastak, and social workers of Antarbharti Ashram for managing the institution with excellence.

