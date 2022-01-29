At 7.6 degrees Celsius, Nagpur second coldest in Vidarbha, Gondia tops the list: IMD

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State on Saturday was the second coldest city in Vidarbha with a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius. Gondia was the coldest place in Vidarbha with 7.4 degrees Celsius, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

With 7.6 degrees Celsius, Nagpur continued to experience decrease in lowest minimum temperature. Notably, the IMD has forecasted consistent chill in the air during morning and night and had also issued Yellow Alert.

On Friday, Gondia was the coldest place in Vidarbha with 7.4 degrees Celsius followed by Nagpur (7.6 degree Celsius), Gadchiroli (8.6 degrees Celsius), Wardha (8.8 degrees Celsius), Bramhapuri and Akola (9.1 degrees Celsius), Buldhana (9.2 degrees Celsius), Amravati (10.2 degrees Celsius), Yavatmal (10.5 degrees Celsius), and Washim (13 degrees Celsius).

The sudden drop in temperature compels citizens to start using woolen clothes and jackets. It also increased the sale of winter garments in the last few days in city markets.











