Class V students conduct assembly at DPS Mihan

The assembly presentation on Monday 23rd September, 2019 was done by the students of Grade – V B.

They presented a fantabulous mime act which was based on the Topic – Personal fulfillment- Selfie Addiction.

Based on this, the children enacted how cell phones are affecting human relationships.

The children conveyed a beautiful message – Live and love the moments with your loved ones or whoever is besides you. These are precious moments. Don’t waste them clicking selfies.

All the children were highly appreciated for their amazing performance by the Principal and teachers.