Assembly adjourned for the day amid BJP bedlam over aid to farmers

Fadnavis reminds CM of his own demand of Rs 25,000 aid to farmers

Nagpur: Upset over continued uproar by Opposition BJP members, the Speaker Nana Patole adjourned the Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) for the day on second day of Winter Session being held in Nagpur from December 16.

Patole said that today’s incident is condemnable. Waving of banners in front of Chief Minister has never happened. The Opposition as well as the Ruling members were told to stage their protest in the traditional manner and not manhandle each other, the Speaker lamented.

The Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that it is tradition of Opposition members to march into Well during protest. Fadnavis reminded the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of his own previous demand, before he took charge of the top post, of providing Rs 25,000 per hectare assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains. In the meantime, the entire BJP members started creating bedlam.

On the directives of Patole, the Finance Minister Jayant Patil said that farmers were in distress when BJP was ruling the state in August-September. But the government did not do anything for farmers. Now the people have asked them to sit in Opposition, they are sypmpathising with farmers. This is not proper. The Opposition is not listening to what the Ruling party is saying and indulging in uproar, Patil said.

“As far as government is concerned, Rs 6600 crore have been provided out of which Rs 2100 crore have been given through District Collectors. The previous government had demanded Rs 14600 crore from Central Government but the money has not been given till to date. The BJP, instead of creating bedlam in Assembly, should plead the Modi Government for relief to farmers. The State Government will not leave farmers in the lurch. The BJP’s ‘love’ for farmers is just a drama. Hence the people have asked them to sit in opposition,” Patil said while slamming the BJP.

But the BJP members continued bedlam forcing the Speaker to defer today’s agenda including Call Attention Motions and discussion on Governor’s Address to Wednesday. Later the Speaker adjourned the House for the entire day. The House will now assemble at 11 am on Wednesday.

Earlier, the BJP legislators marched to the Vidhan Bhawan premises here with flex boards carrying a copy of that news that had published in Sena mouthpiece ‘Samaana’. The Sena last month had dubbed as inadequate the Rs 10,000 crore aid announced by the then BJP-led state government for crop damage due to unseasonal rains. An editorial in ‘Saamana’ last month said the woes of cultivators should be addressed and they should be given Rs 25,000 per hectare. Latching on to that article, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis along with state BJP President Chandrakant Patil marched to the Vidhan Bhawan here on Tuesday with flex boards carrying the report published in the Marathi daily. Before the commencement of the Winter Session here, Fadnavis on Sunday demanded that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi Government led by Thackeray disburse Rs 23,000 crore to farmers for waiving their outstanding loans.