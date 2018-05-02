Assembly adjourned for second time amid BJP din

Nagpur: Assembly was adjourned for the second time as Opposition BJP continued its uproar over the issue of adequate compensation to affected farmers. Earlier, the Speaker Nana Patole had adjourned the House for 30 minutes amid the Opposition bedlam on the second day of Winter Session.

As the proceedings of the House commenced at 11 am, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis moved an adjournment notice under Rule 57 and demanded discussion on the issue of compensation to affected farmers. Fadnavis reminded the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of his promise to provide Rs 25,000 per hectare as relief to the farmers. With this the entire Opposition stood up and started creating uproar forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for 30 minutes.

When the House reassembled, the BJP members continued uproar over their demand for discussion under Rule 57. Amid the din, the Presiding Officer Yashomati Thakur adjourned the House for 10 minutes.