Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Dec 17th, 2019

Assembly adjourned for second time amid BJP din

Nagpur: Assembly was adjourned for the second time as Opposition BJP continued its uproar over the issue of adequate compensation to affected farmers. Earlier, the Speaker Nana Patole had adjourned the House for 30 minutes amid the Opposition bedlam on the second day of Winter Session.

As the proceedings of the House commenced at 11 am, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis moved an adjournment notice under Rule 57 and demanded discussion on the issue of compensation to affected farmers. Fadnavis reminded the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of his promise to provide Rs 25,000 per hectare as relief to the farmers. With this the entire Opposition stood up and started creating uproar forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for 30 minutes.

When the House reassembled, the BJP members continued uproar over their demand for discussion under Rule 57. Amid the din, the Presiding Officer Yashomati Thakur adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

Happening Nagpur
Rain brings chill in Nagpur
Rain brings chill in Nagpur
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Nagpur Crime News
Five tricksters cheat man of Rs 39.48 lakh in Ganeshpeth
Five tricksters cheat man of Rs 39.48 lakh in Ganeshpeth
Crime Branch raids Bagdi’s “Worli gambling den” in Snehnagar
Crime Branch raids Bagdi’s “Worli gambling den” in Snehnagar
Maharashtra News
एचएससी व्होकेशनल अभ्यासक्रमातील शिक्षकांना ४६०० ग्रेड पे द्या
एचएससी व्होकेशनल अभ्यासक्रमातील शिक्षकांना ४६०० ग्रेड पे द्या
नागपुरात भाजपने लावले फडणवीसांचे ‘पुन्हा येणार..पुन्हा येणार..’चे बॅनर्स
नागपुरात भाजपने लावले फडणवीसांचे ‘पुन्हा येणार..पुन्हा येणार..’चे बॅनर्स
Hindi News
सही में अगर फडणवीस को मदद करनी है किसानो की, तो हमारे साथ दिल्ली चले: पृथ्वीराज चौहान
सही में अगर फडणवीस को मदद करनी है किसानो की, तो हमारे साथ दिल्ली चले: पृथ्वीराज चौहान
वीडिओ: केंद्र के भरोसे किसानों की मदद की घोषणा की थी क्या ? देवेंद्र फडणवीस
वीडिओ: केंद्र के भरोसे किसानों की मदद की घोषणा की थी क्या ? देवेंद्र फडणवीस
Trending News
Assembly adjourned for the day amid BJP bedlam over aid to farmers
Assembly adjourned for the day amid BJP bedlam over aid to farmers
Assembly adjourned for 30 minutes amid BJP uproar over farmers’ compensation
Assembly adjourned for 30 minutes amid BJP uproar over farmers’ compensation
Featured News
CM Thackeray likens police action on Jamia students with Jallianwala Bagh firing
CM Thackeray likens police action on Jamia students with Jallianwala Bagh firing
In Pics: Winter Session: Police enjoy fulsome food amid bandobast
In Pics: Winter Session: Police enjoy fulsome food amid bandobast
Trending In Nagpur
एचएससी व्होकेशनल अभ्यासक्रमातील शिक्षकांना ४६०० ग्रेड पे द्या
एचएससी व्होकेशनल अभ्यासक्रमातील शिक्षकांना ४६०० ग्रेड पे द्या
सही में अगर फडणवीस को मदद करनी है किसानो की, तो हमारे साथ दिल्ली चले: पृथ्वीराज चौहान
सही में अगर फडणवीस को मदद करनी है किसानो की, तो हमारे साथ दिल्ली चले: पृथ्वीराज चौहान
वीडिओ: केंद्र के भरोसे किसानों की मदद की घोषणा की थी क्या ? देवेंद्र फडणवीस
वीडिओ: केंद्र के भरोसे किसानों की मदद की घोषणा की थी क्या ? देवेंद्र फडणवीस
MVA holds crucial meeting to counter BJP offensive
MVA holds crucial meeting to counter BJP offensive
CM Thackeray likens police action on Jamia students with Jallianwala Bagh firing
CM Thackeray likens police action on Jamia students with Jallianwala Bagh firing
Cancel load-shedding in rural parts, Agrawal urges MSEDCL
Cancel load-shedding in rural parts, Agrawal urges MSEDCL
खातेदारों की रकम हड़पकर पतसंस्था का अध्यक्ष फरार
खातेदारों की रकम हड़पकर पतसंस्था का अध्यक्ष फरार
Mexican Fest At Tandoori Nights
Mexican Fest At Tandoori Nights
वीडिओ : युवा बॉम्ब है, उसको आग लगाने की कोशिश न करे केंद्र सरकार: उद्धव ठाकरे
वीडिओ : युवा बॉम्ब है, उसको आग लगाने की कोशिश न करे केंद्र सरकार: उद्धव ठाकरे
22-Year-Old Woman Falls Off Mumbai Local, Dies in Hospital
22-Year-Old Woman Falls Off Mumbai Local, Dies in Hospital
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145