Assembly adjourned for 10 minutes amid ruckus over CAA

Nagpur: Amid heated exchange of words between the Ruling and Opposition members over implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in State, the Assembly was adjourned for 10 minutes on the third day of Winter Session being held in Second Capital City of Nagpur.

Earlier, the House was adjourned for five minutes over attack on Nagpur Mayor Sandeep Joshi on late Tuesday night. The BJP’s Sudhir Mungantiwar had raised the issue of law and order in city. Following ruckus, the Speaker Nana Patole had adjourned the House for five minutes.