Ashwin Mehadia re-elected as President of NVCC

THE 76th annual general meeting (AGM) of the Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) was held at Naivedhyam Northstar, Plot No 116, Chhindwara Road / Saoner Road, village Nanda, opposite Nanda Bus Stop, Koradi, Nagpur on October 21. In the meeting, the members re-elected unopposed Ashwin Mehadia as President of NVCC, Arjundas Ahuja, Vice-President, Farooquebhai Akbani, VicePresident, Sanjay K Agrawal, Vice-President. These members were elected to the office bearers of Executive Committee of the Chamber for the year 2020-21. Newly elected President Ashwin Mehadia convened the 1st Executive Committee Meeting at the Chamber premises at 4 pm.

After brief introduction of newly elected Executive Committee members, the Executive members unanimously elected Ramawtar Totla as Secretary, Sachin Puniyani, Treasure, Umesh Patel, Joint Secretary, Shabbar Shakir, Joint Secretary, Swapnil Ahirkar, Joint Secretary and Rajubhai Makhija, PRO.

The members which were declared elected un-opposed as Executive members for the year 2020-21 were as follows:

Abhay P Agrawal, Chandumal Maghanmal, Deepak O Agrawal, Dyneshwar Rakshak, Gajanand B Gupta, Ghanshyamdas Chhabaria, Hajarilal Agrawal, Maheshkumar Kukdeja, Manoj N Laturia, Mohan Choithani, Narayan Toshniwal, Natwar A Patel, Prabhakar Deshmukh, Pratap Motwani, Rajan Agrawal, Rajesh SThakkar, Rajkumar Gupta, Rajwantpal Singh Tuli (Goldy Tuli), Raman Paigwar, Sandeep B Agrawal, Sanjay Pacheriwala, Santosh Kabra, Saurabha Agrawal, Suryakant Agrawal and Virendra Chandak. The members that are co-opted in the 1st Executive Committee Meeting for the year 2020-21 were Shankar Sugandh, Hussain Noorallah Ajani, Mohan R Gattani, Abhishek Dilip Jha, Ram Khubchandani, Ramesh Umathe, Madhur Satish Bang and Manish B Jejani. NVCC is one of the leading trade bodies in Vidarbha





