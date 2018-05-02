As families leave town, thieves strike homes in Mankapur, Kapil Nagar

Nagpur: The family trip came as a boon to burglars who struck two houses under Mankapur Police and Kapil Nagar Police Station jurisdiction and decamped with booty collectively worth Rs 2,24,500.

In the first incident, a 45-year-old Nazim Ali Naeem Ali, a resident of Flat No. 8, Rose Colony along with his family, had gone to Mumbai between February 19 and 24, this year. In the meantime, some unidentified miscreants sneaked into their house by breaking the bedroom door and fled with gold and silver ornaments along with Rs 20,000 cash to the tune of Rs 1,59,500.

The housebreaking came to fore, when the family got back on February 24, only to find their house in a ransacked state. Following which, Nazim approached Mankapur Police Station with a complaint. Cops have booked the unidentified burglars under Sections 454,457,380 of the IPC and launched the probe into matter.

In a similar incident, some anti-social elements broke into a house under Kapil Nagar Police Station when the family had gone to Hyderabad and decamped with valuables worth Rs 65,000.

Based on the complaint lodged by Romil Purushottam Totde (24), a resident of Flat No. 48, Chaitanya Nagar, cops have registered an offence under Sections 457,380 of the IPC and started the investigation.