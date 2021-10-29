Aryan likely to leave jail this evening: Lawyer

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represented Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case says they expect Aryan to be out of jail this evening.

“We’re expecting to receive orders of the High Court from the HC registry today evening. As soon as we get the orders we’ll produce it in the Special NDPS court for completing other formalities and get the release orders for Aryan Khan.

Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was on Thursday granted bail by the Bombay high court, 25 days after his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month, a drugs bust that triggered a series of controversies and put the central agency and its officials under the spotlight.

Image: Shah Rukh Khan with Satish Maneshinde and the legal team.