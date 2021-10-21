Aryan Khan to stay in jail till October 30

A Special NDPS Court extends judicial custody of Aryan Khan and others till 30th October.

The accused were not produced in court either physically or through video conference.

Aryan Khan was earlier sent to 14-day judicial custody on October 7.

Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday morning visited Arthur Road jail to visit son Aryan Khan.

Aryans bail plea was rejected Wednesday by a special NDPS court in connection with the cruise ship drug case. The Bombay High Court Thursday said the bail plea of Aryan Khan will be heard next Tuesday. Co-accused Munmun Dhamechas bail plea will also be heard on

October 26.

The NCB team that visited Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat today, did not meet the actor or his wife Gauri Khan. The team went to the reception of the house where they met Shah Rukh Khan’s manager.

They handed over documents relating to Aryan Khan to her.