Nagpur: To spread the importance of conservation of water resource, Delhi Public School, Mihan organized an Art-Smart Competition at Freedom Park, Zero Mile.

The competition was exclusively for the young and talented children of Nagpur City. The kids of age group 3 to 15 years enthusiastically showcased their creative skills on the topic Save Blue Live Green.

The participants were awarded the merit certificates.

The event ended with a vote of thanks by the Principal.