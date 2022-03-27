Amir Baluch is ranked top 10 Physicians for Functional Medicine and Aesthetics 3 years in a row by Top10MD.

Dr. Amir Baluch is a successful anesthesiologist. He is a Forbes Councils member, a successful entrepreneur, and a real estate investor.

Amir is determined to liberate himself financially; he refuses to focus all of his hopes and dreams for success in a medical career. After reading hundreds of financial planning books working with financial advisers, asset managers, and others in the industry. He has spent several years learning the ropes in the stock market that led him to real estate, where he quickly began to make consistent returns of over 20%. He has not looked back.

He expanded his efforts, shoring up his financial future. He has obtained his Series 63 and 22 securities licenses and set up an Investment Club Realty, LLC, then Funding Nest. Dr. Amir Baluch enjoys many streams of income. He practices as an anesthesiologist, assisting his patients in dealing with their pain. Dr. Baluch is very passionate about exploring new ways to earn money and challenging old ideas.

Amazon has offered a fantastic way to generate passive income while avoiding the risks of outdated ideas and methodologies, but Amir’s business strategy truly made the difference. Using the software of his creation, he analyzed metrics to develop a winning formula. Dr. Amir Baluch puts this strategy and proven philosophy to work on behalf of all other doctors. His goal is to help others build multiple passive income streams and develop authentic, lasting success through eCommerce.

This unique combination allowed him to generate multiple revenue streams with profitable, high-demand products. He also employs it on behalf of his clients in Global eCommerce Consultants. To learn more about him, follow him on Instagram @abaluchmd.