Arrest TV Anchor Amish Devgan for hurting religious sentiments. Anees Ahmed

Ex Cabinet Minister Dr.Anees Ahmed met Nagpur Police Commissioner and also personally lodged an FIR in Sadar Police Station againstNews18 India anchor Amish Devgan for the derogatory remarks he has made against world renowned saint Hazrat Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz on his show.

Veteran Congress leader filed complaint against Amish Devgan and has demanded to file criminal case FIR under section 295A, 153A, 34,120B,505(2) ,504 ,499,298 and Disaster management act due to pandemic period.

Anees Ahmed highlighted in his complaint that ,it all started after the anchor Amish Devgan made the objectionable remark against Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti during a show that was aired on 16th June. He referred Saint Chishti as Lootera Chishti.

The dargah of Moinuddin Chishti is the symbol of brotherhood and harmony and crores of people of different religions all over the world have deep love and faith in the saint, Ahmed said.

Anees Ahmed reiterated that the dargah of Sufi saint is visited not only by Muslims but by people of all religions and Amish Devgan’s comments have hurt the sentiments of all.

Anees accused Devgan and his team of trying to incite riots through “misleading and objectionable debates on communal issues.

He said Devgan made highly objectionable remarks on the revered saint, which shall not be tolerated.

He is running a communal agenda against the Muslim community, accused Anees Ahmed.

Anees said ,The police must book Mr. Devgan for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony under the Indian Penal Code.

Ahmed also urged the Nagpur Police Commissioner to immediately act upon the FIR and arrest the slanderer for promoting hatred amongst communities and hurting the sentiments of millions of Muslims worldwide