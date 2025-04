Advertisement



Nagpur: In celebration of Maharashtra Day, the Indian Army will open the historic Sitabuldi Fort to the public on 01 May 2025. Visitors can explore the iconic fort between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

Entry will be permitted through the Station Canteen (CSD) gate, located opposite KIMS Kingsway Hospital. All visitors are required to carry valid identity proof for access.

This rare public opening offers a unique opportunity to witness a landmark steeped in history.

