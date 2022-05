Advertisement

Nagpur: Sitabuldi Fort was opened to public on 01 May 2022, as a part of celebrations of ‘Maharashtra Day’. Highlight of the event was a “Walk around the Fort Moat”, organised for the first time. Despite the sweltering heat, Nagpurians came out in large numbers to visit the heritage Fort and enjoyed its historic ambiance.

