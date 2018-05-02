Army AIR Defence Centre Awarded with President’s Colour

The Hon’ble President of India and the Supreme Commander of Indian Armed Forces, Shri Ram Nath Kovind awarded the President’s Colours to the Corps of Army Air Defence at Gopalpur Military Station on 28 Sep 2019 on completion of 25 yrs as an indep Arm. The President’s Colours were received by Army AD Centre on behalf of the Corps of Army Air Defence.

The President’s Colours is the highest honour bestowed upon a Regiment of the Armed Forces in recognition of their invaluable contribution to the security of the nation during peace and hostilities. During World War II, the Air Defence troops have participated in various operations like Burma campaign, Seige of Imphal and Kohima, recapture of Rangoon, Ops in Arakans, Myitkiyina, Hongkong, Singapore, Malaya, Bahrain, Iraq and Persia and won multiple gallantry awards namely four Military Crosses, one Medal of the British Empire, seven Indian Distinguished Service Medals and two Orders of the British Empire. The Air Defence has been in existence since 1940 as a part of Corps of Artillery however, as an independent arm, it got recognition in 1994.

The Corps of Army Air Defence has been awarded with two Ashoka Chakras, two Kirti Chakras, 20 Vir Chakras, nine Shauryas Chakras, 113 Sena Medals and 55 Mention-in-Despatches in addition to four Honour Titles awarded during 1971 Indo-Pak war. This also provides motivation to the younger generations for maintaining the high standards set by their predecessors so that the service to the Nation remains their prime goal.

The President was presented the Rashtriya Salute at the commencement of an impressive parade led by the contingent. The President conveyed his happiness on bestowing the honour to the Corps of Army Air Defence. In his address, he recalled the glorious legacy of the Indian Armed Forces in protecting the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the Nation in general and the Corps of Army Air Defence in particular.

The occasion was graced by senior officers and civil dignitaries. Prominent amongst those present on the occasion included Odisha Governor Shri Ganeshi Lal and other senior government official of Odisha State.