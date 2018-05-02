Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Sep 28th, 2019
Ajit Pawar meets NCP chief in Mumbai

A day after resigning from the Maharashtra Assembly, NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday met party chief and his uncle Sharad Pawar at his residence here.

Sharad Pawar’s daughter and party MP Supriya Sule, who was advised rest after being diagnosed with dengue, was also present there. Nobody outside the family attended the meeting.

Ajit Pawar tendered his resignation on Friday evening, leaving NCP leaders and workers in shock. The resignation was accepted by Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade.

Talking to reporters in Pune on Friday night, Sharad Pawar had said he was “clueless” about his nephew’s move.

He, however, said Ajit Pawar’s son Parth had told him that the former Maharashtra deputy chief minister was “restless” that the NCP president’s name had cropped in connection with the alleged MSC Bank scam along with others.

Ajit Pawar, who represented the Baramati segment, is also named in the alleged scam.

