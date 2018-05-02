Arkansas and Maharashtra can collaborate in cotton growing’ : Governor Asa Hutchinson

Mumbai : The Governor of America’s southern State of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson today expressed the willingness for cooperation with Maharashtra in the area of cotton growing.

Stating that Arkansas is America’s largest producer of rice and a leader in the production of cotton, he said Arkansas can collaborate with Maharashtra in growing cotton.

The Arkansas Governor was speaking to the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Wednesday (२ Oct).

The Arkansas Governor told Maharashtra Governor that global retail leader Walmart was headquartered in Arkansas. He informed that Walmart has २७ stores in India. He told the Governor that Indian company Welspun is based in Arkansas and so did many Information Technology companies.

Governor Koshyari expressed the hope that business collaboration between Maharashtra and Arkansas will open new vistas of development.

The high level delegation accompanying the Arkansas Governor included the Chief Operating Officer of Welspun Rajesh Chokhani.