Areesha wins Speak Master Junior Award

Nagpur: Areesha Abdul Ahad a student of class Vth of Iqra International School Nagpur bagged 1st prize in Speak Master Junior Award an online Public Speaking Competition organized on a National Level for kids aged between 7 to 12 years.

Total 6 kids from across India were selected in the final round after a selection process which lasted for a span of 6 weeks.

Curator of the event was Priyankini Mahanta, a certified Life Coach, and Director of Beauty Minds and Author of best selling book Speak Out.





