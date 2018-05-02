Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Apr 5th, 2021

    Areesha wins Speak Master Junior Award

    Nagpur: Areesha Abdul Ahad a student of class Vth of Iqra International School Nagpur bagged 1st prize in Speak Master Junior Award an online Public Speaking Competition organized on a National Level for kids aged between 7 to 12 years.

    Total 6 kids from across India were selected in the final round after a selection process which lasted for a span of 6 weeks.

    Curator of the event was Priyankini Mahanta, a certified Life Coach, and Director of Beauty Minds and Author of best selling book Speak Out.



