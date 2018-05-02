Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Apr 7th, 2020
    National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Area near Thackeray house sealed due to COVID-19

    File Pic

    Mumbai: The civic body in Mumbai has sealed Kalanagar area around Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence Matoshree after one tea stall seller was confirmed COVID-19 positive.

    The BMC has sprayed disinfectants in the area.

    “The vendor runs a tea stall in the locality. After he was found positive, contact tracking is going on,” said a BMC official.

    Police sources added that four persons residing in the building of the tea-seller, who is possibly infected with Coronavirus, have been placed under quarantine.

    Some security personnel deployed at Matoshree, who visited his tea stall have also been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure.

    Happening Nagpur
    ICAD reaches out to poor, distributes food, masks
    ICAD reaches out to poor, distributes food, masks
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    Nagpur Crime News
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Maharashtra News
    हायड्रॉक्सिक्लोरोक्वीन औषध न दिल्यास प्रत्युत्तर दिलं जाईल, डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प यांची भारताला धमकी
    हायड्रॉक्सिक्लोरोक्वीन औषध न दिल्यास प्रत्युत्तर दिलं जाईल, डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प यांची भारताला धमकी
    नागपुरात करोनाचा पहिला बळी, सतरंजीपुरा भाग सील करण्याचे आदेश
    नागपुरात करोनाचा पहिला बळी, सतरंजीपुरा भाग सील करण्याचे आदेश
    Hindi News
    मातोश्री के बाहर चाय की दुकान लगाने वाला संक्रमित मिला,इलाके सील
    मातोश्री के बाहर चाय की दुकान लगाने वाला संक्रमित मिला,इलाके सील
    कोरोना वायरस से नागपुर में पहली मौत
    कोरोना वायरस से नागपुर में पहली मौत
    Trending News
    Alert : Corona takes first toll in Nagpur
    Alert : Corona takes first toll in Nagpur
    Figures tell truth: RSS leader on Markaz cases
    Figures tell truth: RSS leader on Markaz cases
    Featured News
    Area near Thackeray house sealed due to COVID-19
    Area near Thackeray house sealed due to COVID-19
    India gets 1.70 lakh PPE coveralls from China April 06, 2020 23:30
    India gets 1.70 lakh PPE coveralls from China April 06, 2020 23:30
    Trending In Nagpur
    हायड्रॉक्सिक्लोरोक्वीन औषध न दिल्यास प्रत्युत्तर दिलं जाईल, डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प यांची भारताला धमकी
    हायड्रॉक्सिक्लोरोक्वीन औषध न दिल्यास प्रत्युत्तर दिलं जाईल, डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प यांची भारताला धमकी
    नागपुरात करोनाचा पहिला बळी, सतरंजीपुरा भाग सील करण्याचे आदेश
    नागपुरात करोनाचा पहिला बळी, सतरंजीपुरा भाग सील करण्याचे आदेश
    मनपातर्फे दिव्यांगांना जीवनावश्यक वस्तूंच्या किटचे वितरण
    मनपातर्फे दिव्यांगांना जीवनावश्यक वस्तूंच्या किटचे वितरण
    Alert : Corona takes first toll in Nagpur
    Alert : Corona takes first toll in Nagpur
    मास्क लावल्याशिवाय घराबाहेर पडू नका !
    मास्क लावल्याशिवाय घराबाहेर पडू नका !
    कोरोना वायरस से नागपुर में पहली मौत
    कोरोना वायरस से नागपुर में पहली मौत
    केंद्राने घेतली महाराष्ट्राच्या ऊर्जा मंत्र्याची दखल
    केंद्राने घेतली महाराष्ट्राच्या ऊर्जा मंत्र्याची दखल
    भाजपा में सादगी से मनाया 40 वा स्थापना दिन जरूरतमन्दों की मदद करे:-दटके
    भाजपा में सादगी से मनाया 40 वा स्थापना दिन जरूरतमन्दों की मदद करे:-दटके
    ICAD reaches out to poor, distributes food, masks
    ICAD reaches out to poor, distributes food, masks
    स्व. श्री. मोरुभाऊ सातपुते स्मृती बहुऊद्देशीय संस्था नागपुर द्वारा गरजूना धान्य वाटप
    स्व. श्री. मोरुभाऊ सातपुते स्मृती बहुऊद्देशीय संस्था नागपुर द्वारा गरजूना धान्य वाटप
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145