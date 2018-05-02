Area near Thackeray house sealed due to COVID-19

Mumbai: The civic body in Mumbai has sealed Kalanagar area around Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence Matoshree after one tea stall seller was confirmed COVID-19 positive.

The BMC has sprayed disinfectants in the area.

“The vendor runs a tea stall in the locality. After he was found positive, contact tracking is going on,” said a BMC official.

Police sources added that four persons residing in the building of the tea-seller, who is possibly infected with Coronavirus, have been placed under quarantine.

Some security personnel deployed at Matoshree, who visited his tea stall have also been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure.