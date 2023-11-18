Are We Ready for Celebration @ DP (WHC, DHARAMPETH) ON 19 ??? 🏏

Nagpur: On Sunday, Nov 19, India will take on Australia in World Cup-2023 Finals at Ahmedabad.

The India vs Australia final match has now got importance like The India Vs Pakistan clash. India Vs Pakistan cricket have their share of drama and only a fool would deny it’s because of the tensions we have had over the years as nations. Likewise tomorrow’s final match will also brings that added zing to the Mother of All Battles…The Final of World Cup 2023

And like after India Vs New Zealand semifinal (ShamiFinal) match won by India….here in Nagpur people gathered at DP for celebrating victory….tomorrow on Nov 19 …young brigade will definitely reach DP..to celebrate with all sorts of crackers. (Now Gokulpeth Square)

It must be recalled here the gathering at DP for the first time for celebrating Indian victory had started in 1996 World Cup quarterfinal @ Bangalore. The spot was the then Walk In Restaurent Square. (Now Batukbhai Jeweller shop is at that place). It was massive crowd both young men & women that gathered at Walk In Square without any invitation or any communication (No mobiles in those days).

The same spot in our college days was famous for New Years Celebrations (December 31 @ 12 midnight)…wherein every youngster use to remain present without any invitation. (In our days no hotels /no dance floor….only DP)

In 1996 it was double celebrations as The victory match was more known for incident took place between Venkatesh Prasad and Aamir Sohail. Earlier in the over, Sohail had smashed Prasad for a boundary on the off side, but it did not end there. He signalled to the boundary rope and gestured to Prasad that he would hit him there again. Prasad decided to let the ball do the talking. It did just that.

Prasad’s last ball of the over was length and aimed at the stumps. Sohail went for a big shot but the ball crashed into the stumps. This time Prasad found his voice and gave Sohail a huge sendoff.

That year everybody was present at DP to celebrate both Indian victory & Sohail wicket….

Later on whenever India won against Pakistan..and now after semifinal against New Zealand The DP became only spot of celebrations for Nagpurians..It has became ritual at DP. ..now ..to celebrate Indias victory by waving of flags and raising of slogans “Bharat Mata Ki Jai 🇮🇳… & honking of car/bike horns, dancing on Tunes of DJ’s…

Sachin.Dravekar.

