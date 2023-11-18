CR Nagpur Division campaign to educate rail users about preventive measures to avoid fire accidents

Nagpur: In a proactive move to enhance passenger safety, Central Railway Nagpur Division has initiated a comprehensive campaign aimed at educating rail users about preventive measures to avoid fire accidents on trains. Central Railway has consistently demonstrated its commitment to passenger safety by implementing various fire safety measures, particularly during the festive season.

These measures encompass rigorous checks of fire detection/suppression systems in coaches, inspections of parcel vans for inflammable materials, and examination of all dustbins in trains for flammable items. As part of the ongoing campaign, a series of activities have been undertaken to sensitize and educate various stakeholders involved in train operations.

Advertisement

These include passengers, porters, sanitary workers, parcel staff, pantry car staff, catering staff, on-board housekeeping staff, and other outsourced personnel.

Awareness Activities: Public Announcement systems at Nagpur Division’s stations are being utilized to broadcast preventive steps against fire incidents. Additionally, informative videos are being played through RDN at stations, and stickers/posters have been prominently displayed.

Safety Checks at Nagpur Division: In an effort to ensure the highest safety standards, fire safety checks have been conducted under legal provisions. A drive to check fire detection/suppression systems in coaches from November 1 to November 7, 2023, covered a total of 35 trains and 106 coaches. A separate drive to inspect parcel vans for flammable materials took place from November 1 to November 14, 2023, with a total of 131 vans/SLR/Vps examined.

Anti-Smoking Drive: A consistent anti-smoking drive has been carried out from April 2023 to November 16, 2023, resulting in 206 cases and penalties amounting to 41,100.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Drives: A total of 540 drives conducted by RPF staff with the assistance of a dog squad over Nagpur Division have focused on identifying and addressing inflammable materials, leading to four cases registered under section 164 of the Railway Act.

Central Railway urges all passengers and stakeholders to adhere to safety guidelines and regulations. It is emphasized that carrying flammable and explosive articles on railways is a punishable offense under Sections 67, 164, and 165 of the Railway Act 1989. Offenders may face penalties of up to ₹1,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both, in addition to being held responsible for any loss, injury, or damage caused.

As the campaign progresses, Central Railway extends its appeal to all rail passengers to contribute to a safer journey by refraining from carrying any inflammable materials, including gas cylinders, petrol, diesel, kerosene, stoves, matchboxes, cigarette lighters, and detonating substances, including firecrackers. For further information, please contact the Public Relations department, Central Railway Nagpur Division.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement