Maharashtra approves Rs 44.12 Crore ‘Technology & Energy Park’ at RTMNU

Nagpur: In a significant development, the Higher and Technical Education Department of Maharashtra has granted approval for the establishment of the Technology and Energy Park proposed by Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU). This project is part of a quartet of mega initiatives set to materialize with the utilization of a sanctioned budget of Rs 100 crore by the State Government.

Two years ago, MLC Adv Abhijit Wanjari had made a formal request to the government for the allocation of Rs 100 crore to RTMNU, commemorating its completion of a century. Following the government’s approval, RTMNU formulated a comprehensive proposal amounting to Rs 107.07 crore.

In his detailed proposal, Dr Subhash Chaudhari, the Vice-Chancellor of RTMNU, delineated the allocation of funds, seeking Rs 31.58 crore for the Technology and Energy Park, Rs 26.95 crore for the Technical Skill Development Centre, Rs 30.27 crore for a world-class inter-sports complex, Rs 4.27 crore for an ancient history and archaeological museum, Rs 13 crore for a Gondi and other tribal language chair centre, and a Raje Bakht Bulandshah Centre.

The government initially approved three projects, namely the Technical Skill Development Centre, the Sports Complex, and the Ancient History and Archaeological Museum, with construction work already underway for these initiatives. However, due to the substantial amount involved, approval for the Energy Park took a bit longer.

Situated near Jamnalal Bajaj Bhavan of RTMNU, the expansive land earmarked for the Technology and Energy Park has an estimated cost of Rs 31.28 crore, a figure that the government has now augmented to Rs 44.12 crore.

Confirming this development, Dr Chaudhari highlighted that the Technology and Energy Park represents a progressive step akin to the Raman Science Centre in Nagpur, which focuses on basic science. The Technology and Energy Park, on the other hand, will engage students and researchers by showcasing models of advanced scientific concepts, providing information on new technology, and fostering interest in research.

Moreover, the park will emphasize rural development, aligning with the concept of ‘Vocal for Local’ and playing a pivotal role in local growth. It is poised to contribute significantly to the academic and research landscape while fostering a spirit of innovation and technological advancement.

Simultaneously, the Technical Skill Development Centre has been allocated land in front of the proposed Technology and Energy Park, while the Archaeological Museum is being constructed near the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology. The Sports Complex is proposed near Subhedar Hall, with the construction already in progress. The approval and initiation of these projects underscore the commitment of RTMNU and the government to advancing education, skill development, and cultural preservation in the region.

