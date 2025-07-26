Are toothpaste, balms harming your brain? Experts warn of hidden neurological risks!

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a startling revelation that may change how we look at daily hygiene routines, neuroscientists and doctors are raising red flags over ingredients commonly found in household products like toothpaste, balms, and essential oils, substances that, over time, may silently impact brain health.

During World Brain Week observances, medical experts brought attention to compounds such as camphor, menthol, and eucalyptus, ingredients widely used for their aromatic and therapeutic effects, that could have unintended neurotoxic consequences.

“These compounds can enter the brain by crossing the blood–brain barrier through the buccal mucosa, bypassing the liver,” explained Dr Thomas Mathew, Vice Dean at St John’s Medical College, Bengaluru. “Repeated exposure every 24 to 48 hours can trigger chemical kindling, a process where brain neurons become abnormally excitable. This may result in seizures, migraines, anxiety, or other neuropsychiatric conditions.”

Adding clinical weight to the concern, Padma Shri Dr Chandrashekhar Meshram, trustee of the World Federation of Neurology, said many patients with chronic headaches, seizures, and even depression showed dramatic improvement after simply switching to milder oral care products or avoiding strong-smelling balms.

“These are not allergic reactions, they’re neurological stimulations,” Dr Meshram emphasized. “In some cases, even disabling cluster headaches disappeared within days of discontinuing certain brands of toothpaste.”

Supporting this claim, a case series published in The International Journal of Head and Face Pain recently linked the use of specific toothpaste brands to recurring cluster headaches, all of which resolved upon stopping product use. Parallel experimental studies on zebrafish exposed to toothpaste compounds showed sudden spikes in aggression, anxiety, and hyperactivity, indicating potential neurobehavioral effects.

While the risk doesn’t apply to everyone, experts warn that vulnerable individuals, including children, migraine sufferers, and patients with neurological conditions, may be unknowingly affected by daily exposure. “We’re not saying ban these products,” said Dr Meshram, “but there’s a need for more research and for consumers to make informed choices.”

The conversation also expanded to the role of oral hygiene in overall brain health. New research shows that poor dental habits, especially gum disease, may be linked to higher risks of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, and even stroke. “Regular flossing alone was associated with a 22% reduction in ischemic stroke risk,” noted Dr S Sen, a U.S.-based researcher.

As the evidence mounts, neurologists are urging the public to read product labels, reduce reliance on strong aromatic substances, and consider safer alternatives like water-based or saline oral products. They also call on regulatory bodies and the healthcare industry to support further studies on the neuro-impact of everyday consumer items.

“Your mouth,” experts say, “could be a gateway to your brain, and your health decisions today may shape your neurological future.”