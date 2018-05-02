Applications invited for TiE Nagpur’s TiE Women Global Pitch Competition 2021

Nagpur: TiE Nagpur is back with another big event for women entrepreneurs to pitch their venture at National and TiE Women Global Pitch Competition 2021 at Dubai.

Calling applications for TiE Nagpur’s TiE Women Global Pitch Competition 2021 (An initiative by TiE Global, Silicon Valley, USA). The award prize (equity free) at Dubai are $100,000 for (1st winner), $25,000 for (2nd Winner) and $10,000 for (3rd winner).

It will be a fruitful opportunity for all women entrepreneurs of central India region (early and late stage up to 7 years and sector agnostic) to participate in this initiative, get mentoring from leaders & experts of TiE and deep-dive series of session (BMC, Go to Market, Leadership & team, Investors perspective and more) hosted by TiE Nagpur & would be able to participate in all TiE Women Global events hosted by various TiE Chapter across 14 countries and TiE Global.

The leadership of TiE Nagpur’s TiE Women Global Pitch Competition are Chair Dr. Tejinder Singh Rawal, Founder – Rawal & Co., Convener Dr. Rashmi Bansal, Founder -DCConsultants and President Nitin Sachdeva, Managing Director – delaPlex.

TiE Nagpur’s TiE Women Global Pitch Competition 2021 & Think Big “Success Stories” was launched by the hands of Co-Chair TiE Women Global Smita Siddhanti from Washington DC, USA along with the eminent guestsDr. Vibha Gupta- Chairperson Magan Sangrahalaya Samiti, Wardha, Shweta Bhattad – Founder, Gram Art Project and Shivani Gupta – Cofounder, Inochi Care and First winner of TiE Global Women Pitch Competition with an award prize of $100,000 at Dubai.

Under the leadership of last years’ chair Dr. Medha Dixit- DGM National Cancer Institute, Co-Chair CA Swati Thakkar – Founder GRESPL and President Nitin Sachdeva, Managing Director – delaPlex, the TiE Nagpur’s TiE Women Global Pitch Competition 2020 launched and was graced by the dignitaries &speakers – Mr. Ravindra Thakare – Collector & DM, Mr. PM Parlewar – Director MSME DI, Ms. Pooja Maulikar from the office of DY. Controller of Patents and Designs, Dr. Sanjay Arora – Founder Shells Advertising Inc. and Ms. Leena Dixit– Founder Native Chefs.

TiE Nagpur’s TiE Women Global Pitch Competition 2020 was represented by Ms. Kanika Dewani of Mintree USA at the Global Women Pitch competition in Dubai. Ms. Kanika Dewani put Nagpur on the global map by creating a unique niche for herself and for Nagpur.

The regional chapter TiE Women Global Competition 2020 was held at Aug 2020, and the winner &3 runners ups were: Kanika Dewani – MintreeUSA, Dr. Sonal Dhabekar – OecoHealthcare, Trupti Pattil – IYIYK and Leena Dixit – Native Chefs.

Last year, 12 women entrepreneurs get selected at TiE Nagpur chapter and had received one-on-one mentoring session and 8+ generic session along with investor pitch dry runs by the hands of charter members and experts of TiE Nagpurthat help them in networking, building confidence, scaling-up and more.

With the current pandemic situation,the events could be attended remotely, and all sessions may held virtually following all precautions and guidelines.

TiE Nagpur’s TiE Women Global Pitch competition2021 application are available at “tiewomen.org”. For more information about the program. Please contact Ms. Nidhi Bawashe ED-TiE Nagpur on [email protected] or +91-9595568009.



