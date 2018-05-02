Appliances to Rent for a Few Months in a Year

If you’re looking to cut costs, you can always rent your essential appliances as and when you need them. The advantage of renting appliances is that you can rent them on a short term basis or a long term basis. If you live in a city like Delhi or Bangalore, where summers do not last year long, you can rent appliances on a short term basis and save money. Here is a list of appliances that you can rent for a few months in the year:

Heater: If you live in a city like Delhi, the winter chills can be uncomfortable. You can get a heater on rent for as long as the winter season stretches. You can now get a heater on rent from an online source for less than 400 rupees a month. The best part about heaters is that you can move them around to different rooms as they are portable and extremely effective.

Water Heater: If you live in a city where you need hot water for only a few months in the year, you can get a water heater on rent on a short term basis. You can now rent a geyser from an online source for as little as rupees 3000 for 3 months. Renting on a short term basis is also very convenient because you do not have to worry about delivery or returns, as they are free.

Get an AC on rent: Buying an air conditioner can be expensive, especially if you need one for only a few months in the year. You can rent an AC of your preference from an online source for less than 2000 rupees a month. Air conditioners are a blessing to have during the hot and sticky season. You don’t have to worry about yearly maintenance. All you have to do is rent an AC for the required amount of time and return it once the period is over, hassle free.

Get an air cooler on rent: worried about heavy electricity bills that come with air conditioners? No worries! You can get an air cooler on rent from an online source for as less as 1000 rupees a month. Air coolers are friendlier towards the environment and also consume less electricity when compared to air conditioners. An added benefit is that they are portable so you can move them around from room to room instead of buying/renting multiple coolers.

Washing machines with dryer: worried that your clothes just won’t dry in the cold and rainy season? You can always get a washing machine with a drier on rent for less than 1000 rupees a month. This is very convenient to have because you can easily dry all your clothes and also conveniently wash them during the cold and rainy season.

You can use the above tips to save money on appliances. Renting appliances as and when you need them is a convenient and cost effective solution.