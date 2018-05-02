APMC’s Across the State to observe one day bandh: Dipen Agrawal

APMC trade associations to down their shutters on 25th August in protest of Mandi Cess

Dipen Agrawal, President of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT)said that union government has promulgated Agri Reforms Ordinances to exempt farm items sold outside APMC yards from mandi-cess. CAMIT has been representing state government since long to abolish the APMC cess. However, receiving no concrete response traders of all APMC markets across the state in CAMIT in recently concluded zoom meetinghas resolved to observe one day APMC market bandh on 25/0/08/2020.

Ashwin Mehadia, President of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) representing the interest of about 13 lac traders from Vidarbha region extending its support to CAMIT’s one day APMC market bandh said that, APMC traders are companion of farmers good and bad times and when framers bring their produce to the APMC markets they get lower realisation due to mandi cess.

Santosh Agrawal (President) & Pratap Motwai (Secretary) of The Wholesale Grain & Seed Merchant Association, Amol Gulwade (President) &Mohammed Aafaq (Secretary) ofKanda Batata Bazar AdatiyaWelfare Association,Gopal Kalamkar (President) &Atul bhai Senad (Secretary) ofKalamnaDhanyganjAdatiyaMandal,NandkishoreNandu Gaur (President) ofYuvaAdatiyaSabji Association, Vinod Garg (President) &Sanjay Wadhwani (Secretary) ofKalamnaWholesale MirchiMarket Association and Rajesh Wadhwani (President) &PannalalSahu (Secretary) ofKalamnaFruit Market Association, all the trade associations working in Nagpur APMC market area have extended their support to bandh on Aug 25th, and appealed to their members to observe strict band in the larger interest of farmers and common-man.

Dipen Agrawal, President-CAMIT has once again appealed to State government to abolish mandi-cess from APMC markets with immediate effect and protect the interest of traders and farmers as well.