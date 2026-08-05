APMC Traders Give Maharashtra Government Deadline Till October 2 to Abolish Market Cess

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Nagpur: In one of the largest gatherings of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) trading fraternity in recent years, representatives of leading trade and industry organisations from across Maharashtra today unanimously resolved that if the APMC Market Cess is not abolished by October 2, 2026, traders across the State will launch a peaceful statewide Non-Cooperation Movement from Gandhi Jayanti by refusing to both collect and pay the cess.

The resolution was unanimously adopted at the Statewide APMC Traders’ Conference jointly organised by the Kolhapur Chamber of Commerce & Industries and the Kolhapur Grain Merchants’ Association.

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The conference was graced by Dr. Dipen Agrawal, President, Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT), as the Chief Guest and Principal Keynote Speaker, who presented a comprehensive roadmap for resolving the long-pending issue while calling for unity, constructive dialogue and, if necessary, a determined democratic movement.

Addressing delegates from every region of Maharashtra, Dr. Agrawal said CAMIT has consistently represented the concerns of the trading community before the State Government and has recently apprised Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis of the severe financial burden imposed on traders by the continuation of the APMC Market Cess alongside GST.

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He informed the gathering that the Chief Minister had assured him that the issue would receive positive consideration.

Appealing for restraint, Dr. Agrawal urged traders to give the Government two months to resolve the issue instead of immediately resorting to agitation.

“Let us demonstrate unity, patience and collective strength. We have placed the gravity of this issue before the Hon’ble Chief Minister, who has assured us of a positive decision. We should therefore give the Government until October 2. However, if no concrete decision is taken by then, Maharashtra’s APMC trading community will have no alternative but to launch a united, peaceful and decisive statewide movement,” he said.

Dr. Agrawal also called upon every APMC trade association to immediately submit memoranda to Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly in their respective constituencies to build wider political support for abolition of the cess.

Drawing parallels with the successful movement against Local Body Tax (LBT), he observed that just as Kolhapur became the epicentre of the historic LBT movement, the campaign against APMC Market Cess would also achieve success through collective determination, disciplined leadership and constructive engagement.

He emphasised that the movement is not merely for the benefit of traders but also in the larger interest of consumers and the State’s economy, as removal of multiple levies would reduce the cost of doing business and improve market efficiency.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Mohan Gurnani, Chairman, CAMIT, criticised the Government’s decision to empower Agricultural Produce Market Committees to levy User Charges even on deregulated commodities such as flour, semolina, edible oils, pulses and dry fruits. He said traders are today subjected to the combined burden of GST, APMC Market Cess and User Charges, creating an unjust system of multiple taxation. He also objected to Market Committees establishing check-posts and carrying out inspections beyond notified market yards, adding that the movement would continue until the cess is abolished both within and outside APMC jurisdictions.

Shri Ravindra Mangave, President, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (MACCIA), described the Kolhapur conference as the first milestone of a statewide campaign. He announced that similar conventions would be organised in Nashik and Mumbai before October 2 to consolidate trader unity. Beginning August 9 (Kranti Din), MACCIA will launch an extensive social media campaign to mobilise public opinion. If necessary, traders will also organise demonstrations at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan and undertake a hunger strike.

He noted that although food grains and essential commodities were originally intended to remain outside the GST framework, successive policy changes since July 2022 have imposed GST on several such commodities while Market Cess and other levies continue, imposing an unjustified financial burden on traders and consumers alike.

Earlier, Shri Sanjay Shete, President, Kolhapur Chamber of Commerce & Industry, welcomed delegates and highlighted the adverse impact of Market Cess on trade and commerce. He reiterated the Chamber’s sustained efforts towards abolition of the levy and expressed confidence that the united voice of Maharashtra’s traders would compel the Government to act.

Shri Bhimji Bhanushali, President of The Grain, Rice & Oil Seeds Merchants’ Association, Mumbai, recalled the successful Maharashtra Bandh of December 5, 2025, and the subsequent meeting with the State Marketing Minister and senior officials. Despite positive assurances, no final decision has emerged, making a stronger movement unavoidable.

Shri Rajendra Bathiya, President of The Poona Merchants’ Chamber, criticised the proposal allowing Market Committees to levy User Charges at their own discretion and termed retrospective notices issued to traders as arbitrary and unjust.

Shri Ajit Kothari, Honorary Secretary, CAMIT, said the Kolhapur conference was the culmination of months of consultations with trade organisations across Maharashtra. District-level conventions have generated unprecedented unity among traders, making today’s conference a defining milestone in the movement.

Shri Praful Sancheti, President of the Nashik Grain & Grocery Wholesale Merchants’ Association, announced that Nashik would host the next statewide traders’ convention as the movement enters its second phase.

Trade leaders from Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ahilyanagar, Jalgaon, Baramati, Latur, Thane, Sangli, Nagpur and several other districts also addressed the conference, unanimously demanding immediate abolition of APMC Market Cess and withdrawal of User Charges.

Speakers unanimously maintained that the simultaneous levy of GST, APMC Market Cess and proposed User Charges constitutes an unjust multiple taxation regime that increases the cost of doing business and ultimately places a heavier burden on consumers.

The conference noted that despite repeated meetings with the Government, several assurances and temporary suspension of certain circulars, no final policy decision has yet been taken, resulting in growing dissatisfaction among Maharashtra’s APMC trading community.

Major Resolutions Adopted

Constitute Market Cess Abolition Struggle Committee of Maharashtra.

If the cess is not abolished by October 2, 2026, traders will stop collecting and paying APMC Market Cess. Any coercive action by authorities will be met with a statewide Maharashtra Bandh.

Abolish APMC Market Cess immediately, as the State Government is already receiving GST revenue on food grains and essential commodities.

Provide financial assistance to Market Committees, if necessary, instead of continuing the cess.

Convene an urgent meeting with Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis to secure abolition of APMC Market Cess and accelerate APMC reforms.

Hold structured consultations with trade organisations before implementing amendments to the APMC Act and the proposed National Market Committee framework.

Make APMC trade licences available through a fully online system as previously assured; failing which traders will not renew their licences.

Withdraw the powers granted to Market Committees to levy and recover User Charges.

The conference also appointed Shri Ajit Kothari as Convenor of the Market Cess Abolition Struggle Committee to coordinate the statewide movement.

The Akhil Grahak Panchayat extended its support to the movement, recognising that multiple levies ultimately increase prices and adversely affect consumers.

The conference witnessed the participation of senior office-bearers and representatives of leading trade organisations from across Maharashtra, reflecting an unprecedented unity within the State’s trading community. It concluded with a firm resolve that while every opportunity would be given to the Government to resolve the issue through dialogue, the trading community remains fully prepared to launch a peaceful but determined statewide democratic movement if the APMC Market Cess is not abolished by October 2, 2026.

The proceedings were conducted by Mr. Vivek Shete, while the vote of thanks was proposed by Mr. Vaibhav Sawardekar.

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