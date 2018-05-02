Anurag Thakur, Parvesh banned from campaigning

The Election Commission has removed MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Sharma from the BJP’s list of campaigners for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

The Election Commission yesterday had issued a show-cause notice to the Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party Thakur for his comments during the ongoing Delhi election campaign, which it prima facie felt violated the model code of conduct.

Thakur has been asked to respond to the notice by noon on Thursday.

The EC said it was prima facie of the view that Thakur’s comments “have the potential of disturbing communal harmony and aggravating existing social and religious communities”, thereby violating the MCC, which has been in effect since the Delhi election schedule was announced on 6 January.

A similar notice was sent this morning to senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha member from West Delhi constituency, Parvesh Singh Sahib, over his comments made on Tuesday, said a senior EC official.