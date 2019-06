Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced SSC results on Saturday.

This year, Somalwar School provided gems of city toppers with Anuja Sahasrabuddhe with 98.4% (City Topper) and Keval Joshi with 98.2% who scoured second spot.

The city recorded 71.74 passing percentage. Whereas total 77.10 students passed the SSC examination with bright colors across nine districts of Maharashtra.