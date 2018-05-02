Antigen testing to start soon at Gadchandur: Collector Khemnar

Chandrapur: Considering the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the district, antigen testing will be started at Gadchandur, informed District Collector Dr. Kunal Khemnar. He was speaking at a review meeting on the Coronavirus pandemic. He also visited the Covid Care Center at Gadchandur. He said that special care should be taken to ensure that the patients undergoing treatment at the Covid Care Center do not face any inconvenience.

He also instructed the concerned authorities to take measures for the improvement of the amenities at the Covid Care Centre. ZP Chief Executive Officer Rahul Kardile, Sub-Divisional Officer Mr. Londhe, Tehsildar Mahendra Waklekar, Chief Officer Visakha Shelki, Taluka Medical Officer Dr. Nale, Dr. Tembhe and other medical officers and staff were present on the occasion. Meanwhile, a review meeting was held in the city council hall regarding the Coronavirus pandemic.

There was a discussion regarding the imposition of strict lockdown in Gadchandur town. However, it was clarified during the meeting that there was no need for implementing a lockdown due to the restricted travel history of the corona positive cases found there and their lack of contact with others.