Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Mar 22nd, 2020
    National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Another coronavirus patient dies in Mumbai

    Mumbai:A 63-year-old coronavirus patient died in Mumbai on Sunday, taking the death toll in Maharashtra to two, a health official said.

    The man was admitted to the H N Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.

    The Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation in a statement said the patient had chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease.

    He developed acute respiratory distress syndrome leading to his death, the statement said.

    Earlier this week, another COVID-19 patient died in Mumbai.

    With this, the toll has gone up to two in the state, with both deaths reported from Mumbai.

    The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 74 with 10 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

    Of the 10 new cases, six are in Mumbai and four in Pune, they said.

    Happening Nagpur
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    In Pic : Nagpur Shops Shut
    In Pic : Nagpur Shops Shut
    Nagpur Crime News
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Maharashtra News
    Nagpur Janta Curfew: उपराजधानी लॉकडाऊन; रस्ते सुनसान
    Nagpur Janta Curfew: उपराजधानी लॉकडाऊन; रस्ते सुनसान
    मुंढे साहेब, ही ‘हिरोगिरी’ अंगलट आली तर…..
    मुंढे साहेब, ही ‘हिरोगिरी’ अंगलट आली तर…..
    Hindi News
    Coronavirus: कोरोना से देश में पांचवीं मौत, महाराष्ट्र में एक और शख्स ने तोड़ा दम
    Coronavirus: कोरोना से देश में पांचवीं मौत, महाराष्ट्र में एक और शख्स ने तोड़ा दम
    Janta Curfew: नागपुर में सुनसान सड़कें, रेलवे स्टेशन पर कम नजर आई भीड़
    Janta Curfew: नागपुर में सुनसान सड़कें, रेलवे स्टेशन पर कम नजर आई भीड़
    Trending News
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Janta Curfew begins as India fights coronavirus
    Janta Curfew begins as India fights coronavirus
    Featured News
    Another coronavirus patient dies in Mumbai
    Another coronavirus patient dies in Mumbai
    Janta Curfew: List of cancelled Trains
    Janta Curfew: List of cancelled Trains
    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur Janta Curfew: उपराजधानी लॉकडाऊन; रस्ते सुनसान
    Nagpur Janta Curfew: उपराजधानी लॉकडाऊन; रस्ते सुनसान
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Janta Curfew: नागपुर में सुनसान सड़कें, रेलवे स्टेशन पर कम नजर आई भीड़
    Janta Curfew: नागपुर में सुनसान सड़कें, रेलवे स्टेशन पर कम नजर आई भीड़
    Janta Curfew begins as India fights coronavirus
    Janta Curfew begins as India fights coronavirus
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    No drop in water bill payment ,NMC-OCW appeal opt online payment
    No drop in water bill payment ,NMC-OCW appeal opt online payment
    Janta Curfew: List of cancelled Trains
    Janta Curfew: List of cancelled Trains
    आर टि ई एक्शन कमेटी ने पकड़ा फ्रॉड एडमिशन RTE ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया में
    आर टि ई एक्शन कमेटी ने पकड़ा फ्रॉड एडमिशन RTE ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया में
    Local limited transmission of Covid-19 News in Nagpur is fake: Collector to Nagpur Today
    Local limited transmission of Covid-19 News in Nagpur is fake: Collector to Nagpur Today
    Eat Chicken daily to boost your immunity! Advises Nagpur Doctor
    Eat Chicken daily to boost your immunity! Advises Nagpur Doctor
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145