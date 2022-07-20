Ankush Gopalani presides as new Chairman of Nagpur Spirits Round Table-258

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur Spirits Round Table 258 had a change of guard at their 7th Annual General Meeting held at Goa. Ankush Gopalani took over the mantle as the Chairman for the year 2022-2023 from Rohit Buty who was the Chairman for the year 2021-2022.

The other members in the upcoming Headboard include Kshitiz Agrawal as Vice Chairman, Vishesh Agrawal as the Secretary and Saheb Alag as the Treasurer.

Advertisement

Rohit Buty presented the Annual Report of the work done in the previous year. The highlight of the year was joint community service by all the Nagpur Tables and Ladies Circle including

•Old Age Home Visit & Musical Program with donation of 200 Kg supplies.

•I-CARE Kits distribution comprising of 3 months of essential supplies & personal hygiene items to children who lost both their parents to COVID-19.

•Library Setup & Stationary donation to children at Chitnavis Trust.

•Interaction with Specially Abled Children and donation of supplies.

•Organizing visit to indoor play areas “Topsy Turvey” & “Fun Factory” for more than 100+ underprivileged children.

•Donation of expensive essential medical supplies to LGBTQ Community.

•Construction of Toilet Block at Chitnavis Wada.

•Distribution of 400+ Packets of Boost in collaboration with Hindustan Unilever to underprivileged children across various slum areas and trusts in Nagpur.

•Donation of Rs. 25,000 as Martyr Grant to a financially stressed family in Betul who lost their son in Operation Rakshak in Jammu & Kashmir.

•Limb Donation of a prosthetic leg to a financially backward beneficiary.

•Donation of 100+ winter wear essentials to NMC “Garbage Collectors” across Nagpur.

•Organizing a Musical Night for 60+ orphans with distribution of meals.

•Association with cricketer Brett Lee for endorsing the works done by Round Table India, Nagpur Spirits Round Table & Nagpur Ladies Circle via video on social media.

The outgoing Chairman Rohit Buty presented awards and appreciations to Vishesh Agrawal (Overall Table Contribution), Sagar Maheshwari (Rising Star), Saheb Alag (Rising Star), Sanket Agrawal (Fellowship King), Ritesh Saraf (Table Mentor), Isha Agrawal (All Round Community Service), Dakshaja Buty (Creative), Pooja Agrawal (LAPD) among other appreciations for works done throughout the past year.

The AGM was attended by MBRT 313 Chairman Kevin Jacob, Past Table Headboard Members & now Samir Agrawal, Amit Khemka, Roshan Saraf and Siddharth Saraf and other active NSRT-258 Tablers including – Kunal Agrawal, Narayan Rathi, Sahil Shah, Vipul Choudhary, Pratik Kedia and Dhiraj Agrawal.

Round Table India is a young men’s organization aimed at promoting community service and goodwill in national and international affairs. Round Table is present in 67 countries worldwide with over 65,000 members. Round Table India has more than 320 Tables (chapters) located in 95 plus cities and towns. Round Table India is a Zero Overhead Organization and therefore every rupee raised by the organization goes purely into charitable projects and this year as well Nagpur Spirits Round Table 258 will continue its work towards any and all such projects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement