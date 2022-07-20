AFD Team Visits Nagpur Metro Project Expresses Satisfaction at Project Work

Advertisement

NAGPUR: A team of AFD – a public financial institution from France, which is one of the funding partners of Nagpur Metro Rail Project, visited and inspected the project. The two-member team of officials, was on a visit to the Metro project on 18th and 19th July 2022. The team of officials expressed satisfaction at the project work executed by Maha Metro.

The team of officials included Ms. Setareh Ataian, Transport Task Team Leader, AFD Paris Office and Shri Rajnish Ahuja, Sector Portfolio Manager (Urban Transport), AFD Delhi Office. The team of officials was given a detail presentation at Metro Bhawan, which covered the various aspects of the Nagpur Metro Project.

Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit addressed the meeting through video link. The meeting was attended by Shri Mahesh Kumar, Director (Project), Shri Sunil Mathur, Director (Rolling Stock and Systems), Shri Anil Kokate, Director (Strategic Planing), Shri Harindar Pande, Director (Finance) and other officials.

The team of officials expressed satisfaction at the project work executed by Maha Metro. They sought to know certain aspects of the Metro project. Earlier, during their two-day visit, the team of officials visited Khapri, MIHAN Depot, Airport South, Sitabuldi Interchange Zero Mile Freedom Park and Subhash Nagar Metro Stations.

The team inspected the facilities available to passengers like, Ticket Counters, Digital Ticketing, Parking Area, Multi Modal Integration, Feeder Service, Bio-Digester, Water Recycling Plant and other features available at those places. The Property Development (PD) aspects, being implemented by Maha Metro was also studied by the two-member Team.

The team inspected the facilities at Control Room at Metro Bhawan. Senior Metro officials briefed the team about the working of the Control Room. A team of Maha Metro officials gave a detailed presentation on the project.

