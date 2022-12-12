Anil Deshmukh’s bail stayed within minutes

Moments after the Bombay High Court today granted bail to Maharashtra’s former Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Anil Deshmukh in a corruption and abuse of power case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, it was stayed for 10 days as the CBI has said it will go to the Supreme Court.

Deshmukh, 71, had first sought bail in the case as soon as the Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 4 in a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate, but a special court had rejected his application.

