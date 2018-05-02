Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jul 24th, 2020

    Anees demands action on corrupt NMC officers found guilty in Alexis Hospital case.

    Ex Cabinet Minister Dr. Anees Ahmed demanded enquiry and action if found guilty on corrupt NMC officers in Alexis Hospital case.

    Anees demanded action after High Court passed an order in favour of Alexis Hospital terming

    Seizure action of Sonography Machines of Alexis Hospital by Dr Ghantawar Health Officer NMC as illegal.

    Anees questioned why should tax payers money be wasted now, after High Court has ordered NMC to release the Sonography Machines of Alexis Hospital immediately and pay Rs50,000/- per day Fine to Alexis Hospital.

    Ahmed pointed out that Dr Ghantawars repeated visits to the Alexis Hospital since 22/06/2020 is itself an indication that he had an ulterior motive.

    Dr Ghantawar had allegedly demanded Rs50 Lakhs from the two Doctors of the Alexis Hospital to settle the matter when he had summoned them in his Dhantoli Hospital.

    Anees demanded Municipal Commissioner Tukaramji Mundhe should recover the Rs50, 000/- per day fine from Dr Ghantawar besides suspending him.

