Massive Fire at Kukreja Anandam Site in Nagpur

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Nagpur: A major fire broke out on Thursday afternoon at the warehouse of the Kukreja Anandam Phase-2 construction project near Ganeshpeth Garden in Nagpur, triggering a large-scale firefighting operation.

The Fire Department received the alert at 3:49 PM, following which a team from the Cotton Market Fire Station rushed to the spot. Additional fire tenders were later deployed, and after nearly three hours of continuous efforts, firefighters successfully brought the blaze under control.

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The fire destroyed a significant quantity of electrical materials stored inside the warehouse, including electric wires, cables, pipes, plumbing fittings, and other electrical equipment.

Preliminary estimates suggest property damage of around ₹1 lakh. However, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation, according to fire officials.

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A case has been registered at the Ganeshpeth Police Station, and authorities have launched a detailed probe to determine the cause of the fire and assess the full extent of the damage.

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